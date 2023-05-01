Fire officials encourage homeowners to create defensible space for wildfire prevention

SALEM, Ore. – State fire officials recommend Oregon homeowners create defensible space around their homes as a measure of protection from wildfire events, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
In recognition of May as Wildfire Awareness Month, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said a number of tasks can help protect a dwelling from potential fire danger.
“Pick a project to complete this weekend,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Maybe it is making sure your gutters are clear of needles and leaves. Next weekend, limb your trees to ensure flames can’t reach the lower branches. Simple steps over time can culminate into added protection against a wildfire.”
Landscaping maintenance might include pruning trees, while removing leaves, needles, wood, bark mulch and debris within 100 feet of the building are recommended, fire officials said.
State fire officials also recommend clearing roofs and gutters of leaves, needles and debris are also safe practices, along with moving flammable materials away from a home’s exterior. Tall, flammable plants should be kept a minimum of five feet away from eaves, officials said.
State fire officials said firewood piles and lumber should be kept at least 30 feet away from any buildings.
More details can be found online.