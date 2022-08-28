Fire officials on scene of small grass fire in Springfield, fire under control

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Officials with Eugene Springfield Fire are on the scene of a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has accessed the area and located a 100 foot by 150 foot fire in a brush and tree line.
The fire is located just off of the Camas Crest Trail.
Officials said the smoke plume from the fire was visible throughout most of Springfield this morning.
Officials with ODF and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue are working with Eugene Springfield Fire.
They said the fire is under control, and crews will stay in the area for a couple of hours mopping up the fire.