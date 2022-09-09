Fire officials waive restrictions on fuel-powered generators

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials.
Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
The use of a fuel-powered generator must meet the following requirements: factory exhaust must be in good repair, the generator and area of exhaust discharge must be in an area free of flammable materials and each generator must be accompanied with a shovel and fire extinguisher.
The restrictions are only lifted in areas that are affected by power outages. In Douglas County, that includes the area from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake. In Lane County, it involves the communities of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta, as well as rural areas.