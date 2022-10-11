 Skip to main content
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

Aftermath of fire that burned out second floor of Springfield duplex

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said.

Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.

Fire officials said no one was injured as the family was able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. However, the second floor of the duplex was damaged seriously enough that the family has been temporarily displaced, according to ESF officials. Firefighters say they are currently investigating to determine the full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

