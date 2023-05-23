Fire restrictions now in effect on BLM lands

PORTLAND, Ore. – Bureau of Land Management officials announced on Tuesday that fire restrictions are now in effect for all BLM-managed public lands throughout Oregon and Washington.
The BLM said that the use of fireworks, exploding or metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns are prohibited as of May 23 in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.
“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark to keep our first responders, local communities, and public lands safe from accidental wildfires,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director. “We are seeing more invasive grass due to the wet weather, which dries out quickly without rain. Everyone can help by following fire restrictions and practicing fire safety while out on your public lands.”
Violations may be fined up to $1,000 and/or include up to one year in prison, BLM officials said. The BLM also said those found to be responsible for starting wildland fires can be billed for fire suppression costs.
The fire restrictions come into effect as the season transitions to warmer and drier weather, BLM officials said.
As May is also Wildfire Awareness Month, more information on wildfire prevention tips and seasonal fire restrictions and closures can be found online.