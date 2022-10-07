 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to between 1/4 and 1/2
NM.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your combined visual, radar, compass, and other electronic
navigation systems.

&&

Fire restrictions rescinded in Willamette National Forest as fire danger remains high

  • Updated
  • 0
US Forest Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Certain fire restrictions in Willamette National Forest have been lifted even as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, the US Forest Service announced Thursday.

According to USFS, the restrictions have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and incidences of rainfall in the area. The USFS acknowledges that forest fires are still a threat in the area and encourages visitors to stay vigilant to minimize the impact of campfires. Officials say the fire danger is still high in the area, and remind visitors to never leave a campfire unattended, refrain from lighting one on dry or windy days, bring lots of water, have a shovel on hand to bury a fire, and make sure ashes are completely cool to the touch before leaving.

The announcement comes as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn in the Willamette National Forest, closing off large parts of the forest to visitors and sending smoke billowing over the area. Firefighters continue to make steady progress in dealing with the fire, even though warmer temperatures and east winds slow efforts. As of October 7, the Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning about 121,250 acres and is 38% contained, according to firefighters.

Tags

Recommended for you