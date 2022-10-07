Fire restrictions rescinded in Willamette National Forest as fire danger remains high

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Certain fire restrictions in Willamette National Forest have been lifted even as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn in the area, the US Forest Service announced Thursday.
According to USFS, the restrictions have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and incidences of rainfall in the area. The USFS acknowledges that forest fires are still a threat in the area and encourages visitors to stay vigilant to minimize the impact of campfires. Officials say the fire danger is still high in the area, and remind visitors to never leave a campfire unattended, refrain from lighting one on dry or windy days, bring lots of water, have a shovel on hand to bury a fire, and make sure ashes are completely cool to the touch before leaving.
The announcement comes as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn in the Willamette National Forest, closing off large parts of the forest to visitors and sending smoke billowing over the area. Firefighters continue to make steady progress in dealing with the fire, even though warmer temperatures and east winds slow efforts. As of October 7, the Cedar Creek Fire is currently burning about 121,250 acres and is 38% contained, according to firefighters.