Fire season officially in effect for all of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- After a late start due to wet weather in May and June, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced fire season is officially in effect for all of Oregon starting today.
The ODF announced that as of today, July 11, all fire districts across Oregon are in fire season. Officials say that fire season imposes a number of restrictions on land use to try to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. The ODF says fire season was slightly delayed this year due to rain in May and June, but officials stress that wildfires can still happen due to human negligence despite the late start.
“Don’t be lulled into complacency because of the weather,” said Mike Shaw, Fire Protection Division Chief. “July and August historically have higher fire activity, and ODF is ready to respond, but we need the cooperation of Oregonians so we don’t strain our resources on fires that could have been avoided.”
The ODF says that a major concern is tall grass that will soon dry out, becoming tinder for human-caused fires. The ODF urges all Oregonians to make sure campfires are cool to the touch before leaving them unattended, check burn piles to ensure they don't reignite, not to park cars over dry grass, and not to throw cigarettes onto the ground.
More information about local restrictions on fire activities can be found here.