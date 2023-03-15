Fire severely damages Roseburg home

ROSEBURG – A house fire left a residence severely damaged early in the morning of Wednesday, March 15, according to Roseburg fire officials.
The Roseburg Fire Department said it responded at 3 a.m. on March 15 to a house fire on southeast Overlook Avenue, after multiple calls reported visible smoke and flames in the area. Fire officials said that one of the callers reported they didn’t know if anyone was inside.
Fire officials said that, upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the west side of the building. Firefighters made an exterior-only attack due to conditions at the scene, and the structure sustained severe structural and water damage, fire officials said.
Fire officials said the fire and its potential occupation is under continued investigation. Assisting agencies included Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Roseburg Police Department, Pacific Power and Avista Utilities, according to fire officials.