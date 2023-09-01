Fire teams working around the clock to combat Eastern Lane County Fires

PLEASANT HILL, Ore -- It's going to take a lot more than the recent rain to put out the fires burning around Oregon completely.
Fire spokesman, Mike Johnson, said fire teams are making good progress on the fires. The Bedrock Fire is 85% contained as of September 1 and it hasn't grown in acreage beyond 31,590 acres. Teams have shifted their focus to the Lookout Fire it's still growing at more than 24,000 acres. They're also concerned about smaller fires that can become more of a problem.
Johnson said, "As far as the new starts, we had some lightning a couple of days ago and that's when Horse Creek and the Pothole Fire started, and a couple additional fires in the surrounding area. The Christy fire and a few others, those were initial attack fires."
Johnson said, it's critical these additional fires are put out as quickly as possible. There are between 15 and 20 man teams on the ground and in the air there are 12 helicopters assigned to this mission in eastern Lane County. More than 900 people in all are working to keep local communities safe.
The dry conditions made it possible for fires to get out of control fairly quickly. Over the past few days, however, the area has seen some rain. According to Johnson, however, the effects have been negligible.
He said, "This rain and cooler temperatures have given us the opportunity to work a little bit more direct in some areas of the fire. While it's certainly advantageous for us to be able to get that weather, we can't bank everything on it."
The cooler conditions also come with their own problems, such as vehicles that could potentially fall off of roads, the potential for fire crews to slip in the mud or have issues with ash flow or ash debris. Also unstable trees could severely injure people.
Johnson also urges people to be vigilant to prevent new fires from starting up, he says it's the best way to help fire teams.