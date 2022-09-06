Fire victims share what's next as Patterson House scorched

EUGENE, Ore.-- Dozens of former residents of the burned-out Patterson House in Eugene are on the rebound.
According to firefighters, the fire started in a neighboring abandoned building at about 4 a.m. on September 5. The fire quickly spread to the Patterson House.
Abigayle Mitchell lived on the first floor of the Patterson House and said she was out of town for the holiday weekend and didn't know about the fire until she came home Monday night and saw the damage.
"We pulled up yesterday at about 5 p.m. We tried to get into the parking garage to park our car, and were taken aback by the burned-out building," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said at first, she didn't know what to think, and it didn't feel real. She was able to go inside and saw almost all of her stuff was burned or had water damage.
"It's pretty devastating. Most of our stuff is ruined," Mitchell said.
Mitchell is a law student at the University of Oregon, and with the start of a new school year right around the corner, she said this couldn't come at a worse time.
"It's definitely stressful not really having a place to live when classes are going to be starting," Mitchell said.
Luckily for Mitchell, she has some family in town, so they are living with them as they work to pick up the pieces. She said the community is also coming alongside her and others in her situation.
"We have a really supportive community which is nice. All of my friends from law school have reached out and have been really helpful," Mitchell said.
However, there is some happy news; she was reunited with her cat, who was in the building when the fire started.
As for the abandoned building where officials said the fire started, Angel Bruley told KEZI she had been staying there with her mom and was woken up by the flames.
"I was sleeping on a mattress down here that's actually still there, and my mom woke me up, kicked me on my feet, screaming there was a fire," Bruley said.
She said she grabbed her things and ran out, not looking back.
"This is the worst I've ever been through. I could have been a corpse." Bruley said.
Bruley said she's not sure what caused the fire, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.