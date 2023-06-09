Fire weather expert lays out the outlook for 2023 fire season

OREGON – Experts predict the 2023 fire season will be normal west of the Cascade mountains, but more intense on the east side.
In the Pacific Northwest, wildfire season generally starts up around mid-May and can continue all the way through early December when the first meaningful rainfall arrives. Wildfire meteorology is highly technical, and largely based on the long-scale behaviors of the atmosphere leading up to fire season. John Saltenberger, the fire weather program manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Portland had some insight into what Oregon will be dealing with in the 2023 fire season.
“At this point we've had this warm spell in the middle of May which has boosted fire danger upwards considerably. But longer-range outlooks suggest that this is nothing to get too excited about in the short term. We are likely to get back into cooler conditions as we get into June and have something more resembling a normal start to fire season for 2023,” Saltenberger said. “Fire danger and fire potential ramps up pretty quickly from the Fourth of July onwards.”
Saltenberger has been working in forestry for a long time, and he said the last few years have been steadily getting worse for fire season. According to a study cited by Saltenberger, since the 1980s the number of rainy days during fire season has diminished considerably west of the continental divide. This is leading to large fires such as the Holiday Farm Fire and the Cedar Creek Fire that have been cropping up in the last decade. Increasing heat especially has been a contributing factor to intense wildfires.
“When we get into those patterns of persistent heat domes that sit over the geographic area for a week, fire danger ramps up pretty darn fast because of that nighttime and daytime drying effect,” Saltenberger said.
Since western Oregon has many varied climates, wildfires don’t always grow due to obvious weather characteristics. Guessing the spread of a wildfire can be technical and very complex.
“Even without large-scale winds scouring the landscape, the temperature structure in the atmosphere is such that it promotes upward venting of heat from forest fires or cumulus clouds, and such fires can become large even without large scale winds on the landscape,” Saltenberger said.
The worst case scenario for fire managers, and anyone who enjoys Oregon’s forests and clean air, would be high fire danger combined with some kind of critical weather event such as thunderstorms. Experts like Saltenberger say these conditions often lead to multiple separate fire ignitions. However, many wildfires are caused by humans, and Saltenberger had some advice for campers who might want to have campfires on their outings.
“We should make sure our campfire is dead out before we leave that campsite and we are done with the weekend. That message remains as true now as it has over generations. Putting campfires out properly, burying them, pouring buckets of water on them, using a shovel to spread around the coals and pouring dirt on top of them. That's required every time,” Saltenberger said. “Its not uncommon for any of us to be visiting the woods and see, at the ranger district office, Smokey Bear out in front pointing at the fire danger at any given day. These upwards and downwards variations in fire danger that Smokey Bear is pointing at -- that's based on a lot of good science.”