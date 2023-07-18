Firefighters battle brush fire near LCC

EUGENE, Ore. – Firefighters with Eugene Springfield Fire are fought a brush fire that started between the Lane Community College campus and Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatch records show the fire was reported near 30th Avenue and Eldon Schafer Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on July 18. Numerous firefighters from nearby agencies including Eugene Springfield Fire were dispatched to the area to try to contain the blaze before it reaches the nearby roadways. Traffic was slowed on 30th Avenue and on I-5’s southbound lanes.
