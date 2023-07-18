 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&
breaking

Firefighters battling brush fire near LCC

  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. – Firefighters with Eugene Springfield Fire are trying to contain a brush fire that started between the Lane Community College campus and Interstate 5.

Dispatch records show the fire was reported near 30th Avenue and Eldon Schafer Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on July 18. Numerous firefighters from nearby agencies including Eugene Springfield Fire were dispatched to the area to try to contain the blaze before it reaches the nearby roadways. Traffic is slowed on 30th Avenue and on I-5’s southbound lanes.

KEZI 9 News is working to find out more about the fire. Stick with us for updates as the situation develops.

Recommended for you