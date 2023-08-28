Firefighters battling numerous wildfires at Tyee Ridge Complex

UMPQUA, Ore. – Firefighters are dealing with several relatively small forest fires in close proximity to each other that are burning nearly 3,000 acres of woodland in Douglas County.
The Tyee Ridge Complex is a collection of eight forest fires burning near the community of Umpqua in Douglas County. U.S. Forest Service officials said the fires started at about 9:12 p.m. on August 24 due to several lightning strikes. As of August 28, the complex is burning about 2,897 acres and is 5% contained, according to USFS officials.
Evacuation orders are in place for the area near the fires. A Level 3 (GO NOW) order is set for Hubbard Creek Road to the Millwood Drive intersection. A Level 2 (BE SET) order is set on Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road. A Level 1 (BE READY) order is set for Tyee Road from Rock Creek Road to Fanchin Lane. A map of evacuation orders can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.
The USFS said that overnight on August 27, firefighters made good progress on building fire lines around the fires that made up the complex, and most existing lines held strong. Slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped, but the fires are burning in extremely difficult terrain. More firefighting crews are coming in from around the nation to deal with the complex, including seven Oregon State Fire Marshal taskforces that are working to protect nearby structures.
The management team for the Tyee Ridge Complex will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. on August 28 at the Roseburg Country Club that will also be streamed on Facebook Live.