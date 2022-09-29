Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported.
The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
Initial suppression efforts continued overnight, according to the DFPA. Officials said the attack was successful, as by 1 p.m. on September 29, the spread of the fire was halted and it was 80% contained. The DFPA says crews will stay on-site to clean up the fire and get it 100% contained, but further spread is unlikely and there is no threat to homes or businesses. The cause of the fire is under investigation.