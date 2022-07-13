Firefighters contain Eugene house fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire is cleaning up a house fire in southwest Eugene.
The fire reportedly happened at 1524 McKinley Street at about 3:25 p.m July 13. Multiple crews and engines responded to the scene. The fire is believed to be a grass fire that spread onto the house.
Firefighters arrived within minutes of the call but the fire had already moved into the attic, forcing them to enter the home. Firefighters also went through the roof, and had the fire contained in under an hour.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A total of ten engines and trucks responded to the fire.