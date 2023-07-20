Firefighters contain Scio brush fire to five acres

SCIO, Ore. – Scio firefighters responded to a five-acre brush fire on Wednesday evening near the Hess Road boat ramp, authorities said.
Scio Fire District officials said that they responded shortly after 9 p.m. on July 19 to the blaze, and firefighters faced access challenges and difficult terrain. Fire crews had the fire under control by midnight, and an overnight crew monitored the scene for flare-ups, authorities said. Fire officials said that firefighters continued monitoring the site for hot spots on Thursday.
Oregon Department of Forestry will survey burned trees in the area for fall hazards, fire officials said. Scio Fire District was assisted by the Jefferson Fire District, Stayton Fire District, Sublimity Fire District and Lyons Rural Fire District, authorities said.
Fire officials said that the cause of the fire is under continued investigation.