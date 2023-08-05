Firefighters continue to battle Priceboro Fire near Harrisburg, more evacuation notices issued

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Firefighters are continuing to battle the Priceboro Fire, located near Interstate 5 east of Harrisburg. The fire is estimated to be burning around 200 acres.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. on August 4 in the area of Priceboro Road near Mount Tom. Overnight into August 5, crews continued to battle active burning along the edge of the fire. New resources from nearby Oregon Department of Forestry districts and private contractors will relieve the crews that first responded to the blaze. Officials said their focus is on holding and improving the lines established by the first responding crews.

After it started, the fire was stopped a quarter mile from a subdivision and crews were able to save a cabin near the fire by burning out the grass and brush from around the property.

Firefighters were able to stop the main progression of the fire by placing a dozer line at the head of the south end. In other areas along the perimeter, hand crews continue to place handline along rocky outcroppings.

“We want to hold this fire where it’s at, so we need to dig in around the fire before the midday heat sets in, which creates the greatest potential for increased fire behavior and spread,” ODF District Forester Chris Cline said. “Initial attack and overnight crews made significant progress, and we intend to build on that. We’ve slowed it down, but this isn’t over yet.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s South Cascade District and a Type-3 Incident Team are managing the suppression efforts, with support from ODF, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, local fire districts, forest landowners, and private contractors.

Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation notices are still in place for the properties on all sides beginning at 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, east to include Wildwood Estates Loop and south from 33496 to the Linn-Lane county line.

Level Two (BE SET) evacuation notices are still in place for the areas of Mt. Tom Drive from the west boundary of 33496 Mt. Tom Drive, west to Interstate-5 and south to the Linn-Lane county line as well. The Lane County Sheriff's Office also issued a level two notice for all residents on Coleman Road east of Interstate 5 as of the morning of August 5.

Level One (BE READY) evacuation notices were issued the morning of August 5 for areas east, north east, and south east of the Mount Tom Dr. neighborhood. Fire officials are asking the public to avoid traveling on area roads near the fire to allow for emergency responders and equipment to access the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. KEZI 9 News will provide more information as we learn it.