Firefighters continue to battle three large fires across the state

FALL CREEK, Ore. – Firefighters continue to make progress in battling three of Oregon’s most damaging fires, according to authorities.
The Bedrock Fire located on the Willamette National Forest in the Fall Creek area is now up to 7,156 acres, having grown almost 1,000 acres in the since July 26. Campgrounds, trails, and recreation sites in the area are closed, and fire crews spent Wednesday evening scooping water from Lookout Point Reservoir to fight the fire. Air quality in parts of eastern Lane County is poor, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory through at least July 31.
In eastern Klamath County, the Golden Fire, which is burning about 11 miles north of Bonanza, is currently 18 percent contained at 2,137 acres. More than 600 firefighters are working on this fire, which started last weekend. The cause of the fire is unknown, and has damaged more than 100 power poles and destroyed many homes and buildings.
The Flat Fire is burning nearly 24,000 acres on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and has grown about 500 acres since July 26. Fire officials say this fire was human-caused and is currently about 4 percent contained. More than 1,600 fire personnel are working the fire, along with 11 helicopters and 50 engines.
Multiple GoFundMe pages are available for anyone that would like to help victims who lost their homes.