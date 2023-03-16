Firefighters cut open RV to rescue trapped occupant after rollover crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person stuck in a rolled-over RV was rescued by fire crews with saws on a busy road Thursday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said.
Fire officials said crews responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of Beltline in Eugene just east of Barger Drive in the morning of Thursday, March 16. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, crews arrived to find that an RV had rolled over on the road with a person inside, and that person was trapped within. Firefighters said they used saws to cut open the RV and safely extract the trapped person.
The occupant was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters advised caution for those traveling through the area for some time afterwards.