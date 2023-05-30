Firefighters frustrated after thieves loot Lebanon Fire District trailer

LEBANON, Ore. – Firefighters in Lebanon are on the lookout for a group of thieves that stole important investigation gear from a trailer on Lebanon Fire District’s fire station in Fairview.
According to Lebanon Fire District, firefighters discovered the break-in at Station 33 when they arrived to work on Monday, May 29. Firefighters said evidence on the scene showed the thieves had cut through a new security fence at the back of the station and then cut through locks on the Lebanon Fire Investigation Team trailer. Firefighters said the thieves stole investigation tools, lights and cameras worth several thousand dollars, and caused more damage to the trailer.
“Thefts such as these are extremely frustrating,” said Fire Marshal Ken Foster. “They affect our ability to serve our community to the high standard that is expected. We investigate the causes of fires to assist residents in insurance claims, assist law enforcement if arson is suspected, and to identify possible safety concerns. Having to replace all our investigation equipment may delay any pending or future fire investigations and has a direct effect on our community.”
The Lebanon Fire District is asking for the community’s help to bring the thieves to justice. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950 and reference case number 23-02101.