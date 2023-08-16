Firefighters labor to contain Bedrock Fire as it grows to nearly 26,000 acres

Weather Alert

..AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area through 6 AM Thursday. An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke into Lane County, affecting more locations including the Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield. An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high. More information about air quality can be found at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org fire.airnow.gov oregonsmoke.org 211info.org