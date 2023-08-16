Firefighters labor to contain Bedrock Fire as it grows to nearly 26,000 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – At Lowell High School families are sheltering in place following the Level 3 evacuation notice for the Bedrock Fire. Conditions on Wednesday were not in favor of the nine helicopters used to drop water, leaving them grounded for the day.
The fire, which is burning almost 26,000 acres as of August 16, is 20% contained, officials said. Officials said perimeters to the north, south, and east have become more secure, while the west is where crews are currently working the hardest to secure. Spokesperson for the crews at the Bedrock Fire, Heather Appelhof said getting a handle on the western front is proving to be a hassle.
"The most active side of the fire right now is this west side where we're at right now, because it has been so active the past several days, especially because of the Red Flag Warning, the hot temperatures, low relative humidity, and a little bit of an east wind,” Appelhof said. “It has caused the fire to grow slightly on this west side, that did trigger some level three evacuations in the big Fall Creek area, so that's where we're at right now."
Hotshot crews in the area were working on removing plants and trees from the side of the road to make a fire line. Occurring at the same time, Oregon State Fire Marshals are getting homes ready if the fire ends up burning through by removing burnable materials and digging trenches. Engine Boss Christine Pezzulo said she is always looking to remove possible fire fuels from the homes she is reporting.
“Grasses, brushes, trees, it can be a various number of different types of foliage that we are either lighting up or cutting back or using a weed whacker to get it away from the house,” Pezzulo said. “And then we'll get into some handles and we'll put in what's called scratch down to the mineral soil to keep any type of fire creeping up or butting up that structure."
A total of 46 homes are being secured along Big Fall Creek Road with crews saying understand just how important saving these homes are to the families. Just like the lookout fire, the scorching heat has made it difficult to control. With the many challenges of fighting a massive wildfire, Operations Section Chief Deana Wall said it's a delicate act of ensuring structures can be saved while also protecting the fire crews.
“It's a mix of science and art and it's a balance of the things that will lead to a good probability of success to contain the fire,” Wall said. “Valuing those things that are out on the landscape like property, people and those things that we care about with our firefighters' safety… we're always keeping our firefighters first.”