Firefighters look to the future as containment for Wiley Creek Fire holds strong

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Favorable conditions and hard work from firefighters saw containment around the Wiley Creek Fire hold strong, with even better conditions on the horizon.
Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service said west winds on the night of August 17 cleared out smoke from the Lookout Fire, clearing the skies above Sweet Home. Also on the night of Aug. 17, firefighters said the relatively high humidity of 58% kept fire activity down while they conducted nightly patrols of the fire’s perimeter.
On Aug. 18, firefighters focused on mitigating the adverse effects of fire suppression activities, which can include erosion, the spread of noxious weeds and pollution with signs and flagging. Firefighters said that in addition to regular mop-up and fire suppression activities, they installed water bars on fire lines all around the Wiley Creek Fire to prevent erosion.
Fire officials remind the public to keep to any and all fire restrictions, and that campfires are not allowed anywhere in the Willamette National Forest. All evacuation orders around the Wiley Creek Fire have been lifted.