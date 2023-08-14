Firefighters make “great strides” in containing Wiley Creek Fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service are reporting good progress on the Wiley Creek Fire near Sweet Home even as conditions seem to be likely to worsen in the coming week.
Firefighters were pleased with the progress in handling the Wiley Creek Fire, saying they had made “great strides” in containing it over the weekend. Overnight between August 13 and August 14, firelines held and firefighters were able to mop up nearly 100 feet inwards along most of the perimeter, despite low humidity and high temperatures. Thanks to this stroke of luck and the hard work of firefighting crews, the USFS said the fire was 25% contained and was burning 241 acres as of the morning of August 14.
Despite good progress, firefighters aren’t letting their guard down with respect to the fire. More than 300 firefighting personnel as well as an expansive array of equipment is focused on mopping up existing fire lines and being ready for any change in fire behavior and activity. Firefighters are on high alert with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees, humidity hovering around 20%, and winds as fast as 15 miles per hour expected in the area for the rest of the week.