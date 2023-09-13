Firefighters put out field fire near Coburg

COBURG, Ore. -- Firefighters were able to put out a field fire in Coburg on Tuesday that destroyed dozens of hay bales and a piece of farm equipment before it spread to nearby structures.
The fire reportedly started just after 3 p.m. on September 12in a field on north Coburg Industrial Way near the Penske truck rental facility. Firefighters from Coburg Fire Department quickly responded and had the fire put out in about 25 minutes. The fire scorched between five and six acres, and destroyed several bales of hay.
Fire crews said the fire was suspected to have been caused by a malfunction in a hay baling machine. The machine was also destroyed in the fire, but no other structures were damaged. No injuries to bystanders or firefighters were reported.
Fire officials said the grass fire should serve as a reminder that although temperatures are cooling, fire season is not over. Operating machinery such as hay balers on dry grass can throw sparks that lead to a dangerous fire, and residents are advised to keep fire safety in mind at all times.