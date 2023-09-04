Firefighters put out lightning-caused fires in Douglas County over rainy weekend

ROSEBURG, Ore. – After scattered thunderstorms in the Umpqua National Forest over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service said firefighters were able to contain most of the new fires caused by the lightning strikes while preparing for new ones to pop up.
According to the USFS, lightning strikes caused six reported new fire starts on the Tiller Ranger District. The USFS said three of those new starts were located and put out, but the other three were unable to be found. A half-inch of rain over the area is suspected to have helped containment efforts, but cloud cover made it difficult to look for the new starts from the air. Although the rain was helpful, the USFS said they are staying vigilant, and firefighters are patrolling the forest looking for starts.
Temperatures are expected to increase over the coming week, and fires that were smoldering from lightning strikes are expected to expand and become visible, the USFS said. An air quality advisory is in place for central Douglas County due to smoke from wildfires in the area. The USFS reminds residents to practice fire safety and be wary of dragging tow chains, parking in tall grass, and escaped campfires.