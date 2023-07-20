Firefighters quickly stop blackberry brush fire in Glenwood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a brush fire that broke out near Springfield on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Fire officials said that firefighters quickly controlled a blackberry brush fire that broke out beneath the A Street bridge on the Glenwood side in Springfield. Crews stayed on scene after the brush fire was extinguished to ensure a nearby tree that caught fire was fully extinguished, fire officials said. Authorities said that while the fire was located near a small apartment complex, no structure losses or injuries were reported.
Eugene Springfield Fire officials said that most brush and grass fires are human caused and preventable. Preventative measures include not driving vehicles on dry grass, as sparks and high temperatures from exhaust systems can be an ignition source, authorities said.
Fire officials said smokers should dispose of their materials in a fireproof container and should never toss them on the ground or outside a moving vehicle. Checking weather conditions before doing yardwork is also key, as blades and chains can spark nearby brush, fire officials said. Authorities also said when cooking outdoors, douse charcoal with water and be sure propane tanks grills are closed and tanks turned off when not in use.