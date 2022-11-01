Firefighters release final update on Cedar Creek Fire as it slowly burns out

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- After three months of continuous burning in the forest east of Oakridge, firefighters say the Cedar Creek Fire is finally petering out.
The US Forest Service says the fire burnt about 127,311 acres and is currently about 70% contained as of November 1. However, officials also said constant rainfall and winter weather conditions will continue to diminish the fire, and that all containment objectives have been achieved. Officials say the organization currently managing the fire will be turning over control to the local US Forest Service organization on November 3, which will continue to monitor the area throughout the winter.
According to the USFS, there are currently 48 personnel operating in the area of the fire. Officials said crews are working to remove any remaining equipment, trash, and other detritus associated with the firefighting effort while patrolling to make sure no remaining hot spots flare up. Firefighters say they saw very light smoldering in some isolated locations, but also said this demonstrates the positive effect that rainfall is having across the burned area.