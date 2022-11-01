 Skip to main content
...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT
ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and
isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale
Force today.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Firefighters release final update on Cedar Creek Fire as it slowly burns out

US Forest Service

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- After three months of continuous burning in the forest east of Oakridge, firefighters say the Cedar Creek Fire is finally petering out.

The US Forest Service says the fire burnt about 127,311 acres and is currently about 70% contained as of November 1. However, officials also said constant rainfall and winter weather conditions will continue to diminish the fire, and that all containment objectives have been achieved. Officials say the organization currently managing the fire will be turning over control to the local US Forest Service organization on November 3, which will continue to monitor the area throughout the winter.

According to the USFS, there are currently 48 personnel operating in the area of the fire. Officials said crews are working to remove any remaining equipment, trash, and other detritus associated with the firefighting effort while patrolling to make sure no remaining hot spots flare up. Firefighters say they saw very light smoldering in some isolated locations, but also said this demonstrates the positive effect that rainfall is having across the burned area.

