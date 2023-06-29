Firefighters rescue cat from scorched Veneta home

VENETA, Ore. – A neighbor’s quick thinking may have saved a cat after a house caught fire in Veneta Thursday morning.
According to the Lane Fire Authority, neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from a home on east Bolton Road at about 9:15 a.m. on June 29. Numerous fire crews were dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived they found the back of the house in flames. The resident of the house was home at the time, but safely evacuated as neighbors called 911.
Officials said fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. They also found and rescued the homeowner’s cat, who was fortunately unharmed. Officials said most of the damage was on the outside of the house, and the fire didn’t spread far thanks to the neighbor’s quick phone call.
Lane Fire Authority said fire crews stayed on the scene for about an hour after the fire to clean up. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.