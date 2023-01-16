Firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash

MOHAWK, Ore. -- Fire crews from around Mohawk and Springfield responded to extricate a woman trapped in a rolled-over car on January 10.
According to the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, firefighting crews from the MVRFD, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a rollover crash near Mohawk on the night of January 10. MVRFD said they found a car rolled over in a ditch, and a single person trapped with minor injuries. Fire officials said they freed the person from the car and they were taken by a medic unit on scene.
According to fire crews, the driver of the car told them she had hit a mattress that was in the middle of the northbound lane, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. MVRFD strongly advises the public to make sure their cargo is always tightly secured.