Firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&