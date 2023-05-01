Firefighters respond to apartment fire in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Numerous emergency responders were on the scene of a fire in the second floor of an apartment building in downtown Eugene Monday afternoon.
Several fire engines, firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the Parkview Terrace apartments at 255 High Street for a reported fire at 3:51 p.m. on May 1. Firefighters arrived to find a fourth-floor apartment on fire with smoke blowing out of the window. Firefighters jumped to put out the fire and help evacuate the building’s occupants.
A bystander near the apartment just before firefighters were dispatched said he smelled smoke, moved to investigate the scene, and watched as an explosion blew out the window of the apartment.
Firefighters said that it is unclear what started the fire, and the Fire Marshal is investigating. The burned apartment is a total loss according to firefighters, with relatively minor damage to adjacent units. Firefighters said that it's uncertain if there was anyone actually in the apartment at the time of the fire, but one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
As of 5:33 p.m., firefighters are still on the scene working to put out hot spots and do clean-up.