Firefighters respond to wildfire burning more than 10,000 acres in northeastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. – Firefighters from all over Oregon are responding to the state’s first major wildfire of 2023, which officials said has burned over 10,000 acres in northeastern Oregon.
According to the Umatilla County Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire on Highway 730 near Highway 37 at about 10:59 a.m. on June 13. When they arrived, they found the fire had already grown past their ability to contain it, and was burning acres of scrubland near the Oregon-Washington state line. In the evening of June 13, the fire district estimated that 10,000 acres had been burned with no signs of the fire slowing, and nearby areas were told to evacuate immediately.
The Oregon Office of State Fire marshal has mobilized six firefighting task forces and an incident management team to respond to the blaze, which was classified as the Hat Rock Fire. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response, allowing for even more resources to be sent to fight the fire. The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office estimated that six water tenders, 24 fire engines and 72 firefighters, including some from the Eugene-Springfield area, were sent to combat the fire.