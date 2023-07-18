Firefighters respond to wind-driven, two-alarm grass fire in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Authorities said that firefighters responded on Monday afternoon to a two-alarm grass fire in west Eugene that threatened nearby buildings.
Eugene Springfield Fire responded at about 3:05 p.m. on July 17 to a grass fire near Danebo Avenue and Pacific Avenue, fire officials said. ESF officials said that second alarm was called for additional units due to windy conditions pushing the fire south. Fire crews contained the burned area to an area of about 200 yards by 75 yards within about 30 minutes, authorities said.
Fire officials said they turned over command of the incident to the Oregon Department of Forestry, who would finish the process of removing flammable materials from the site. There were no injuries or property loss reported in the blaze, authorities said.
ESF officials said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.