...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Firefighters respond to wind-driven, two-alarm grass fire in west Eugene

Eugene Springfield Fire responds to west Eugene grass fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Authorities said that firefighters responded on Monday afternoon to a two-alarm grass fire in west Eugene that threatened nearby buildings.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded at about 3:05 p.m. on July 17 to a grass fire near Danebo Avenue and Pacific Avenue, fire officials said. ESF officials said that second alarm was called for additional units due to windy conditions pushing the fire south. Fire crews contained the burned area to an area of about 200 yards by 75 yards within about 30 minutes, authorities said.

Fire officials said they turned over command of the incident to the Oregon Department of Forestry, who would finish the process of removing flammable materials from the site. There were no injuries or property loss reported in the blaze, authorities said.

ESF officials said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

