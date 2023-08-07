Firefighters responding to lightning-caused fire near McKenzie River

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service are using helicopters and planes to fight a lightning-caused fire that started in the Willamette National Forest over the weekend.
The USFS said smoke was reported near the McKenzie River in steep terrain in the afternoon of Saturday, August 5, but forestry workers ran out of daylight before they were able to find it. Forestry officials said they were able to find the fire in the late morning of Sunday, August 6, after it had grown to about half an acre in size. Firefighters set to work trying to put it out with a fire crew, an engine, and two helicopters. The USFS said there were two other lightning-caused fires in the area at about the same time, but they were quickly found and extinguished.
As of August 7, the USFS said firefighters and aircraft are still at work dealing with what has been christened the Lookout Fire. The USFS said it has likely grown past its half-acre estimated size, but a more accurate assessment of the fire’s area is not yet available. Firefighters said that although the fire is very smoky, it’s not particularly hot for a fire, and it is burning under thick canopy and brush which make it more difficult to contain. USFS officials said more firefighters are on the way from Roseburg and other areas to help containment efforts on the ground and in the air.