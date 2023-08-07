 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Firefighters responding to lightning-caused fire near McKenzie River

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service are using helicopters and planes to fight a lightning-caused fire that started in the Willamette National Forest over the weekend.

The USFS said smoke was reported near the McKenzie River in steep terrain in the afternoon of Saturday, August 5, but forestry workers ran out of daylight before they were able to find it. Forestry officials said they were able to find the fire in the late morning of Sunday, August 6, after it had grown to about half an acre in size. Firefighters set to work trying to put it out with a fire crew, an engine, and two helicopters. The USFS said there were two other lightning-caused fires in the area at about the same time, but they were quickly found and extinguished.

As of August 7, the USFS said firefighters and aircraft are still at work dealing with what has been christened the Lookout Fire. The USFS said it has likely grown past its half-acre estimated size, but a more accurate assessment of the fire’s area is not yet available. Firefighters said that although the fire is very smoky, it’s not particularly hot for a fire, and it is burning under thick canopy and brush which make it more difficult to contain. USFS officials said more firefighters are on the way from Roseburg and other areas to help containment efforts on the ground and in the air.

