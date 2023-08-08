Firefighters share resources between Bedrock and Salmon Fires

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- With both the Bedrock and Salmon Fires burning in rugged terrain in the Willamette National Forest, firefighting crews assigned to both fires are pooling their resources to try to contain them.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Bedrock Fire is currently burning 13,684 acres in an area near Fall Creek and is 5% contained. The Salmon Fire is burning about 100 acres of woodland just east of Oakridge and firefighters are working to establish containment there, the USFS said. A Level 1 evacuation order is in place for several areas east of Oakridge.

The USFS said a firefighting team previously assigned to the Bedrock Fire took command of the Salmon Fire response on Monday, August 7. With 786 personnel assigned to the Bedrock Fire and 107 to the Salmon Fire, firefighters are sharing resources including nine helicopters to try to build fire lines around the burning area. Near the Bedrock Fire, firefighters are planning to conduct some controlled burns at the north side of the fire to try to contain the fire there.

USFS officials said smoke from the fires may cause unhealthy conditions in Oakridge and along Highway 58 during the midday hours, but should clear up by the evening.

USFS officials will hold a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. on the Bedrock Fire’s Facebook page. Interested community members are advised to submit questions via Facebook on the event page before the meeting.