Firefighters stop 39-acre brush fire after evacuation was ordered

SODAVILLE, Ore. – A sizable brush fire south of Lebanon was stopped Tuesday afternoon thanks to the efforts of several firefighting agencies, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported.
According to ODF, at about 1:45 p.m. on August 1, firefighters responded to a reported fire about a mile northwest of Sodaville. Firefighters said they found a sizable brush fire that was spreading rapidly and threatening several structures, and they leapt into action with seven engines, two other vehicles, an aircraft and a helicopter. Firefighters said they had the fire under control by 3 p.m.
“Because of how close this fire was to homes and the fire activity we were seeing, we provided a strong initial attack,” said South Cascade District Forester Chris Cline. “We provided a unified command with the Lebanon Fire District to contain this fire quickly to protect public safety and forest resources. This is another great example of the public partnerships we have in place to protect all Oregonians.”
During firefighting operations, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3, “Go Now” evacuation notice for the area around the fire. The notice was quickly rescinded, and residents are clear to return to their homes.
Firefighters said they are still conducting mop-up operations to make sure the fire stays contained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, firefighters said.
“The local fire threat is approaching critical levels, and we can’t afford one more large fire on the landscape,” said Cline. “We need the community’s help to prevent fires – especially being mindful of your activities in the heat of the day.”