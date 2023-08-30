Firefighters work to contain spot fires that closed Highway 126

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Spot fires that ignited on the east side of Highway 126 caused the highway to shut down between Highway 242 and Highway 20 on Wednesday.
The spot fires were a result of embers that jumped over the highway from the larger Lookout Fire in the area.
When spot fires occur, officials said they aim to put those out as quickly as possible. Public Information Officer for the Southwest Incident Management Team, Andy Lyon, said the decision to shut the highway down was out of safety concerns.
“It’s very close to the highway and we have people working there,” Lyon said. “Earlier in the day we had helicopters dropping water on those spot fires, and it would have been dangerous for the public to travel through there because of the activity and the smoke.”
That stretch of highway sees a heavy volume of semi-trucks and large transportation vehicles, and by closing it off at the specific points officials gave larger vehicles the space to turn around and allow for firefighters to take full suppression actions without the risk of injuring residents and drivers.
People working at the Chevron and Blue Sky Market in Blue River heard about the closure from travelers passing through. For some employees like Andrew Miller, their personal experience in the Holiday Farm Fire makes times like these more stressful.
"Of course it's nervous and it brings back old memories, I'm sure a lot of people — I've talked to quite a few of the local people who are nervous about fires but that seems to be normal for the area now," he said. "It's still weird, it's still strange…"
Lyon said they know there is a lot of uncertainty and fear especially with spot fires, but the evacuations and closures are all apart of the process to get containment of the other larger wildfires.
“We know that people have a high level of anxiety because of the fire history in the area,” Lyon said. “We’re working to add containment to these fires and to hopefully bring some peace of mind, and we’re doing it as quickly and as safely as we can.”
But Miller said after their shared experience in 2020, people in the community know they can count on each other.
"The community tends to come together," Miller said. "Like we don't just say like 'Oh, if you don't know where the fire is that's on you.' It's like, we tend to reach out and make sure everyone's safe in an area that it gets close to a family member or friend. We reach out to them and we're like 'Hey, are you okay? Do you need any help getting out?' And the community just tends to help each other evacuate if needed."
Lyon said thanks to the clear skies in the area on Wednesday, helicopters were able to lift off quickly to drop water as soon as they were discovered, and crews stationed across different fire camps were close enough to take action quickly and do not expect the spot fires to raise huge concerns for the future.
“We expect to have the spot fires lined and probably [have] a line around them and mopped up shortly,” Lyon said.
While safety is a primary concern, people in the area who work along the highway also understand what an extended closure could mean for business.
"Well it's a very big tourist area out here, and there's a lot out there that people want to go see but… we're going to lose all that tourism I guess," Josh Bussell, a gas station attendant in Blue River, said. "But there's still a lot of activity for us with the firefighters and everybody. I don't know we're just going to stick it out and see what happens at this point."
The section of the highway is still shut down as of August 30, and will stay closed until the spot fires have been contained.