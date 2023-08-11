Firefighters work to strengthen perimeter around Wiley Creek Fire ahead of heat wave

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Fire crews assigned to the Wiley Creek Fire near Sweet Home are furiously working to strengthen containment of the fire ahead of a forecasted heat wave that is projected to bring temperatures in the high 90s to low 100s.
The Wiley Creek Fire was formerly known as the Wiley Fire. Its name was changed on the morning of August 11.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire is burning about 220 acres including some private land, and is 5% contained as of August 11. The fire suppression efforts include hand crews, dozers, and aircraft, and firefighters are trying to establish fireline using several tactics, ODF said. However, with a major heat wave and dry conditions on the way over the weekend, ODF said the 36 hours between Friday and Sunday will be critical to prepare for the more difficult conditions.
Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices are in place for the areas surrounding the fire. Officials recommend checking the Linn County Sheriff’s Office’s website for the most up-to-date evacuation notices.