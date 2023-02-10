Firefighting efforts at Lebanon home hampered by “volume of contents”

LEBANON, Ore. -- A home in Lebanon is in ruins after a fire that took more than eight hours to extinguish due to the quantity of stuff inside, the Lebanon Fire District reported.
LFD said they responded to a structure fire on Butte Creek Road at about 2:11 p.m. on February 9. According to firefighters, a 911 caller told them smoke was coming from the vents on the inside of the house, and the homeowner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unable to quell the flames. Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find a triple-wide manufactured home with smoke pouring from underneath the structure.
According to LFD, crews made several attempts to find the source of the fire, but the volume of contents in the home made it difficult for firefighters to mount an effective attack. Firefighters said they were on the scene for nearly eight hours before the fire was finally extinguished. LFD said the two occupants of the house were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.