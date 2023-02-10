 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 16 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Firefighting efforts at Lebanon home hampered by “volume of contents”

  • Updated
  • 0
Butte Creek house fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A home in Lebanon is in ruins after a fire that took more than eight hours to extinguish due to the quantity of stuff inside, the Lebanon Fire District reported.

Butte Creek house fire

LFD said they responded to a structure fire on Butte Creek Road at about 2:11 p.m. on February 9. According to firefighters, a 911 caller told them smoke was coming from the vents on the inside of the house, and the homeowner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unable to quell the flames. Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find a triple-wide manufactured home with smoke pouring from underneath the structure.

According to LFD, crews made several attempts to find the source of the fire, but the volume of contents in the home made it difficult for firefighters to mount an effective attack. Firefighters said they were on the scene for nearly eight hours before the fire was finally extinguished. LFD said the two occupants of the house were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

