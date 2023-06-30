Firefighting students take part in live fire exercise ahead of fire season

SWEET HOME, Ore. – The interagency fire school in Sweet Home capped off its week-long curriculum with a live fire exercise on Friday, giving students the chance to fight a real fire in a wildland setting.
This year was the first time since 2019 that state and federal agencies came together to put on the fire school. The school features a mix of classroom training and exercises. The week-long course culminated with a field exercise where students had to respond to a real burn.
"It's been awesome,” student Sabrina Giulietti said. “We did hand-line a ton yesterday. So it's nice to get into it with real fire now because we had green on both sides yesterday, so it was a bit confusing. But being in what it would actually be like has been really cool in getting the real experience."
The students really did get the real experience. They were put to work as soon as they arrived onsite for the exercise.
"We're building hand-lines to kind of cut off the fire, and then we're putting in hose lays,” Giulietti said. “And then we're going to pour a bunch of water on it. And our goal today is just to put it out -- no smoke, no flame, no heat."
Craig Pettinger has been around fire school for more than 20 years. He said seeing the students get out for the field exercise is a highlight.
"I like seeing the new folks get excited about it,” he said. “They do this stuff, they learn about it in class all week. And then they get to go, 'Oh hey, we get to do this!' And you know, some of them might not carry on with this as a career. But after the fire school you just see the smiling faces and they kind of get hooked."
But first-timers are not the only ones who benefit.
"It's a good opportunity for a lot of new firefighters as well as more seasoned firefighters to have the opportunity to come out here and train and also be the trainers for the new firefighters in these live fire scenarios," Connor Reardon, a firefighter with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said.
The benefit of the live fire exercise is that it simulates some of the tough conditions the students would be up against if they were out on a crew fighting a fire.
"I'd say rough terrain” Reardon said. “I mean a lot of the fires happen in mountainous and steep conditions. That encompasses having, you know, falling trees, falling branches, rolling rocks, smoke."
While the public may not always see wildland fires as they happen, Pettinger said the areas are still extremely important to protect.
"Everything out here has a value,” he said. “You know, these trees are valuable, it's valuable habitat for wildlife and everything, so that's important. We want to protect that. But then it comes down to, you know, people are building homes in the wildland-urban interface, and that's a pretty valuable resource as well."
The important training exercise is also very timely.
"Fire season is upon us,” Pettinger said. “You know, we wish it wasn't yet, but it's warm and dry and it's going to get a lot warmer and a lot drier this next week. It's extremely important that they know the actual job. Once you've actually done it I think it sticks with you."
But as the students have learned, the timeliness of the training is just as important as the lessons they provide.
"I think a really important thing is that we're all trying to put out fires here,” Giulietti said. “But the most important thing is safety and that everybody comes home. So that's what we will make a priority."
After completing the week-long fire school, students are now certified to fight wildland fires.