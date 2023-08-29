Fires burning in Umpqua National Forest draw hundreds of firefighters

STEAMBOAT, Ore. – A lightning storm over the weekend caused several fires all over Oregon. Two of those fires – the Chilcoot and Ridge Fires -- are burning in the Umpqua National Forest and are bringing in about 400 firefighters to combat them, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Several lightning strikes on August 24 caused the Chilcoot Fire and Ridge Fire in rough, wooded terrain north of the communities of Steamboat, Dry Creek and Toketee. As of August 29, Firefighters said the Chilcoot Fire is burning about 921 acres, and the Ridge Fire is burning about 221 acres. Both fires are 0% contained.
The USFS said about 400 personnel are assigned to battling the blazes. Aircraft are also being used when weather allows. Firefighters said they have been mostly successful in building firelines around the fires to stop them from spreading in the direction of structures. In addition, lower temperatures and higher humidities are in the weather forecast, which the USFS said should help firefighters’ efforts.
No evacuations have yet been ordered for the fires. Several trails, campgrounds and forest roads have been closed, including part of the North Umpqua Trail, the Apple Creek Campground, and Toketee Falls trail and trailhead.