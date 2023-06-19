Fireworks safety for the upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations

EUGENE, Ore -- In a couple of weeks the Fourth of July will take place, which means fireworks.
In Eugene, consumer fireworks are banned. In 2022, the Eugene City Council voted 6-2 to prohibit them in the city. Reasons for the ban included to protect against fire danger and for it's impact on people and pets. According to Eugene Police Department, on July 4 2021 & 2022 there were 259 total calls about illegal firework activity. 128 calls in 2021 and 131 calls in 2022.
The ban prohibits consumer fireworks in the city limits. Professional firework shows aren't banned, but in order to perform professionals must report to authorities and receive authorization. Violators will be cited. To report illegal fireworks, the Eugene Police Department asks that you call 541-882-5111.
Holly Jefferis is a Eugene Resident and an avid fan of Independence Day celebrations. She understands the role of fireworks in the tradition of the holiday. She also thinks it's fine so long as they are handled by professionals. That being said she also feels with the recent dry weather the current ban on fireworks is probably for the best.
She said, "We've just been in a drought, it's been so dry so realistically even the most minor firework can start a spark."