First licensed psilocybin service providers announced by OHA

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced on Tuesday the first three licensed facilitators of psilocybin services in Oregon.
The licenses, issued to David Naftalin, Alexander Polvi and Jeanette Small, were issued under ballot measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, OHA officials said. Health officials said these services can only be administered in licensed Oregon service centers with trained facilitators or contracted licensed facilitators.
“We want to congratulate the first facilitators to be licensed in Oregon,” said Angie Allbee, who is the section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS). “As your work in providing non-directive psilocybin services takes shape, we thank you for your dedication to client safety and access as we move closer to opening service centers.”
These service centers provide psilocybin products from licensed manufacturers that are tested by licensed laboratories, OHA officials said. Health officials also said OPS licenses facilitators, manufacturers, service centers and laboratories and ensure compliance with state law.
Ballot measure 109 was passed in November 2020 and provides the OHA with oversight of psilocybin-related products and services, according to the state’s website.
Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance obtained from fresh and dried mushrooms, according to the OHA. Health officials said as a psychedelic compound, its uses have included recreational, spiritual-ceremonial, and medicinal.
OHA officials said research suggests that psilocybin may help treat depression, anxiety, trauma and addiction.
A directory of licensed facilitators can be found online, and more information related to accessing psilocybin services can be found on OPS’s webpage.