First responders hold field training exercise at Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — Local first responders held an emergency field training exercise at the Eugene Airport on May 24 as part of an annual training that involves tabletop sessions. The field training takes place once every three years.
The training featured Eugene Springfield Fire, Lane Fire Authority, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI and TSA. Eugene’s Assistant Airport Director Andrew Martz said getting everyone together for the training was important.
"We bring in all the pertinent agencies from throughout the region that would be involved in an incident like that,” he said. “So we can actually go through the motions and really see how the lines of communication work. And just really hone our skills so that, hopefully we never have to, but in the event of an unfortunate event that we are, you know, ahead of the game."
While the field training happens once every three years, the scenario is different each time. In this most recent simulated emergency, dispatchers received word there was a drone near the airport. Soon after, first responders had to rush to the scene of a simulated plane crash. More than 30 volunteers posed as injured passengers who needed medical attention.
For the first responders, facing a new challenge each time is part of what makes the trainings so valuable.
"It's critical,” Randy Wood, assistant chief with Lane Fire Authority said. “We always identify something. Some things change or new people come up that need the training. Like I said I've been around for a while, I've done a number of these. But I still learn something every single time. It's real easy to train for them. It's real different to be thrown in the situation. I mean all of a sudden it just comes at you really fast, real hard, and you learn a lot."
Despite the field training happening once every three years, Wood said these agencies are always preparing for extreme situations. And they continue to prepare for a disaster the scale of which the Eugene Airport has never seen.
"Hopefully we never will. But the planning for it is key so that if, unfortunately, something did happen, that we can give our best response possible, and help maintain safety and security for people if something happened."
Everyone participating in the training was clear they hoped a major disaster would never happen. But Martz said being prepared is vital for first responders and airport staff alike.
"Well I mean you can never plan too much, right? And so this is really just us keeping it fresh,” he said. “And you know every time we do this we learn a little bit of something about how communication can be better and just flow. And especially as you get new people coming and going from their positions, it's really just beneficial to, one, just all get in a room and know each other, and two, to see how we all work well together."
Wood said with all the different law enforcement and first responding entities working together in this training, collaborating is key.
"It's important because we learn to work with other people,” he said. “Even though we all use pretty much common language stuff sometimes they'll use something a little different than what we will. And you understand it, but it's just nice to be on the spot with it. So it's very helpful. Very helpful."
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the last scheduled field training exercise from happening. This most recent was the first since 2019.