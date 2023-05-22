First responders rescue lost hiker off of Cape Arago Pack Trail

COOS BAY, Ore. – A hiker who became lost in the woods near the Simpson Reef Lookout off of Cape Arago Highway was found last Friday evening by Coos County first responders, authorities said.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office officials said Russell Devins called 911 on May 19 at 7:29 p.m. after becoming lost in the woods. A CCSO detective and Charleston firefighters established a command post near the Cape Arago Pack Trailhead entrance using an approximate plot of Devins’ location from his 911 call, authorities said.
Rescuers located Devins well off the marked path after a two-hour hike that covered about 5 miles, CCSO officials said. Sheriff’s officials said Devins and the first responders returned to a clear-cut area where firefighters with powerful lighting helped them navigate their way back to the path through dark, foggy, and rainy conditions.
CCSO said Devins was found uninjured after a medical evaluation.
Sheriff’s officials remind the public to bring navigation devices when hiking in case they decide to leave a designated trail.