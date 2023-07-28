Fishing on north Umpqua River and tributaries to close on Monday

ROSEBURG, Ore. – State fish and wildlife officials said on Friday that fishing will be closed on the North Umpqua River and its tributaries starting on Monday due to low summer returns of wild steelhead.
The closure is effective beginning on July 31 and continuing through November 30, 2023, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said. ODFW said the closure encompasses the mouth of the river to the marker below Soda Springs Dam.
State wildlife biologists’ projections indicate that returning summer wild steelhead will not meet the critical abundance level threshold of 1,200 returning fish, which is the point where population conservation could be jeopardized if the downward trend continues, state wildlife biologists said.
ODFW said that similar conditions led to a fishing closure in this area in 2021. In 2022, summer returns were slightly over the critical abundance level, ODFW officials said.
State wildlife officials said that ocean conditions play a major role affecting fish survival and run size, and returning steelhead often face warm water conditions when they enter the Umpqua River. An increase in predation from non-native smallmouth and striped bass also have influenced the reduced numbers, state wildlife biologists said.
ODFW also said that many areas of the Umpqua Basin are in need of habitat improvement in order to cool water temperatures and improve conditions for native fish. Wild summer steelhead counts are determined from video of migrating fish at Winchester Dam, state wildlife officials said.