Five acre brush fire in Springfield "fully under control"

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A brush fire burning on a hillside on the southern edge of Springfield is "fully under control" thanks to the help of a firefighting helicopter, officials said.
The Eugene Springfield Fire Department said a timber and brush fire was first spotted on the afternoon of May 28. The fire was located at an old quarry site on a hill south of the Swanson Lumber Mill on South F Street.
The fire was estimated to have burned five acres and required water dumps from a helicopter to mitigate the flames. Crews on the ground worked to find a way up to the brush, ultimately requiring a dozer to make a path to access the site, ESF officials said.
The helicopter support was crucial to containing the flames, ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barneby said.
"At this point with the helicopter doing the water drops, it is contained at this point -- it's not moving, they're able to keep it in check," he said in a phone interview in the late afternoon as crews were actively responding.
"We're looking at difference access points up into the brush and possibly we need to get some dozer crews here and some, what are called type six engines, to help us make access to it. So, we're gonna be here for a little while. The fire doesn't seem to be going anywhere. And the helicopter is doing a great job keeping it from spreading."
A Eugene Springfield Fire spokesperson said fire crews left the scene around 8:30 p.m. and were slated to return the next morning to check on the site.