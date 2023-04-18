Five different medals to be presented at 2023 Eugene Marathon

EUGENE, Ore. – Those preparing for this year’s Eugene Marathon have the opportunity to literally keep their eyes on the prize.

No less than five different medals will be presented for the four different races at this year’s marathon event, which is just 12 days away.

Marathon runners will get a gold finished medal, while a silver finished medal will be presented to half marathon runners. The medals also feature the nine lanes of the track to commemorate the Hayward Field finish line and the iconic Eugene skyline with trees and buttes.

Those who run both the full or half marathon and also the 5K event the day before get a third medal, said Becky Radliff, the Eugene Marathon’s director of marketing.

“People who do both either the full or half marathon and then also the 5k the day before get a third medal,” Radliff said. “It's the double stack medal sponsored by Krusteaz. So yeah, these are all five of our medals.”

Earlier this month, students in Springfield High School’s wood shop class were helping with production of the marathon and half marathon medals. These medals feature wood inserts made of wood salvaged from the east grandstands of historic Hayward Field.

“This project, is just one more touch point of remembering the history that this was built from,” said Ian Dobson, race director for the Eugene Marathon, “and then we all get to be more optimistic about the sort of future that they're bringing to this, and getting to work with these kids on this was really awesome, and it was really fun.”