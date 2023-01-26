Five displaced after North Bend house fire

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A family of five is without a home after their house was severely damaged in a fire Thursday morning, the North Bend Fire Department said.
According to the NBFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Street at about 5:15 a.m. on January 26. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but a family of five living there was displaced due to damage to the structure, according to the NBFD.
No one was harmed in the fire, according to the fire department. They said the American Red Cross arrived to help the displaced family with housing and other needs. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is on the way to try and investigate the cause of the blaze.