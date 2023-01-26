 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Five displaced after North Bend house fire

North Bend house fire
Courtesy: North Bend Fire Department

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A family of five is without a home after their house was severely damaged in a fire Thursday morning, the North Bend Fire Department said.

According to the NBFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Street at about 5:15 a.m. on January 26. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but a family of five living there was displaced due to damage to the structure, according to the NBFD.

No one was harmed in the fire, according to the fire department. They said the American Red Cross arrived to help the displaced family with housing and other needs. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is on the way to try and investigate the cause of the blaze.

