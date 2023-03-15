Five local traditional artists will be awarded apprenticeship stipend

EUGENE – University of Oregon’s Oregon Folklife network will be awarded a $3,500 stipend to five traditional master artists through The Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (TAAP), university officials said.
University officials said that the stipend supports master traditional artists in teaching their art forms to apprentices within their same communities, tribes and sacred or occupational groups.
TAAP is funded by the Oregon Arts Commission and National Endowment for the Arts, UO officials said.
UO officials said South Indian classical musician Sreevidhya Chandramouli served as artist-in-residence at the University of Washington and UO, university officials said, along with briefly as adjunct faculty at UO.
Grand Ronde basket weaver Stephanie Craig is a descendent of Santiam and Yoncalla Kalapuya, Takelma Rogue River, Cow Creek Umpqua and Clackamas Chinook ancestry, UO officials said.
Jose Antonio Huerta has performed charreria, which is traditional horsemanship, cattle work and rope work dating back to the 1500s, UO officials said, for nearly two decades.
Kuma Hula Andrea Luchese performs traditional hula dancing and is a master teacher for a cultural Hawaiian dance school known as “The Arch of the Rainbow,” established in 2007, UO officials said. Luchese has taught hula since 2003.
Alseny Yansane practices traditional West African drumming and dancing from his native country of Guinea, UO officials said. Yansane also trained and competed as a dancer, drummer and acrobat at the dawn of his native country's liberation from France, university officials said.
Oregon Folklife Network is administered by the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at UO and is the state’s designated Folk and Traditional Arts Program, UO officials said.